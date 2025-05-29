Yorkshire Churches celebrate funding success

Eighteen places of worship are celebrating this month after receiving over £95,000 from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust (YHCT).

The YHCT is a charity whose objective is to help churches in Yorkshire by offering grants for essential conservation, repairs and maintenance. Through fundraising, donations and membership, the Trust distributes funding to churches and chapels from all Christian denominations and of any age in need of financial assistance to preserve and repair their church.

Funding has been awarded to places of worship from Sheffield to Hawes and Bridlington to Birkby and includes Anglican, Catholic, United Reformed Churches as well as a City Church, part of the Christ Central group of churches.

One of the churches receiving funding is All Saints and St James at Nunnington, nestled in the stunning Howardian Hills. Originally dating back to 12th century, this church still houses the altar from 1672 and its original oak door, with mediaeval fleur- de- lys hinges.

The YHCT were delighted to award £6000 towards the cost of replacing 4 frosted glass nave windows with clear-glazed square panels with red-coloured borders, to replicate the originals housed in the church before restoration works took place in 1883. The replacement windows will hugely enhance the quality and clarity of light into what is a much loved church, actively looked after by the wider community and open every day to visitors.

Revd Canon Sue Binks, Vicar at All Saints and St James said: “All Saints and St James Parish Church is cherished by the whole community and holds great meaning for the village; the Church walls are soaked in centuries of prayer and it is such a beautiful place of serenity and beauty to mark the glad and sad happenings of life both individually and corporately.

The Parish Church is a constant in uncertain times and this generous grant allows us as the present custodians to continue this precious ministry of responding to the changing times with creativity and sensitivity - to be a living Church looking to the future and thankful for our heritage.”

Tom Ramsden, Chairman of the YHCT said: “Yorkshire’s places of worship are not only some of the most important examples of our county’s heritage, they also play an increasingly important role in the local communities in which they serve. We were delighted to award this funding to All Saints and St James to assist with the replacement of the windows. This work will help preserve the sanctity of building and uphold its role as a centre of worship, community engagement, and cultural heritage”.

The YHCT are welcoming applications from places of worship up until 22 August for the next round of grants, due to be awarded in October 2025.Trustees are keen to hear from places of worship looking for funding to keep their church and churchyard well-maintained, to prevent future costly repairs, ensure safety and ultimately preserve history.