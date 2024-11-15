Yorkshire cidery shortlisted for £25,000 small business grant

A small-batch cidery in Bedale, North Yorkshire, is one of a handful of small businesses in the UK to be shortlisted for a £25,000 Business Boost grant.

Returning for its fifth year, the programme by small business insurance provider, Simply Business, will award a £25,000 grant to one deserving entrepreneur, helping them to launch their next big idea or provide crucial support to help an existing SME thrive.

The final shortlist has been revealed today, following over 17,000 applications for the prize designed to give one lucky small business owner a helping hand as they navigate challenges such as rising living costs, increased energy bills and ongoing supply chain uncertainties.

This year, Thornborough Cider in Bedale, North Yorkshire has made the final six companies shortlisted to win the cash grant. Thornborough Cider is a small-batch cidery in Yorkshire producing traditional ciders from locally sourced apples, using natural fermentation techniques and 100% renewable energy.

Kingsley Ash is the founder of Thornborough Cider in Bedale, North Yorkshire

Speaking about the initiative, Kingsley Ash, founder, said: “It's such a surprise and honour for a small business like ours to be shortlisted from so many entries. If we won it would be transformative for Thornborough Cider, enabling us to scale our operations, improve our sustainability and deepen our community impact.”

Other shortlisted companies in the running for the financial boost are:

● Wild Chai, Hounslow, London – An authentic and healthy tea company founded by sisters Jasmine and Alicia. Specialising in aromatic, ayurvedic chai blends, the tea is sourced from India and blended in London.

● Comfa, Derby – A family-run business with a mission to develop innovative sensory products for neurodivergent children and their families, including the Fidget-T – the world’s first t-shirt with built-in pop-its.

● NameSwitch Ltd, Hungerford – A name-change service with a mission to simplify and streamline the process of changing legal names, giving customers the ability to notify over 700 different companies simultaneously.

● The Vegan Patty Lady, London – The creator of authentic Jamaican vegan patties with a focus on high quality, plant-based ingredients, providing vegans with culturally flavoured foods.

● Little Perth, Bournemouth – An Aussie-inspired florist and speciality coffee shop, with a flower delivery service and two stores along the Dorset coast serving sustainable, ethical coffee.

The judges will pick a winner based on criteria including how the business positively impacts society, innovation and practicality of the business’s plan for the prize money. Importantly, judges are also looking for compelling stories that showcase the business's trials, triumphs, and inspirational moments.

The winner will be announced on 13th December following a decision by a panel of expert judges including renowned entrepreneur Timothy Armoo, Harpreet Kaur, winner of BBC’s The Apprentice and last year’s winner, Claire Marchais, owner of eco-friendly, low-waste wholefoods store, Fair-Well.

Bea Montoya, UK COO at Simply Business, said: “Supporting our communities’ small businesses has never been more crucial, and we’re honoured to be able to help make a genuine transformational impact for another small business owner this year.

“With almost twenty thousand entries, we were deeply moved to hear about the big dreams of small business owners across the country, and it’s clearer than ever that our self-employed community is brimming with passion, drive and resilience.

