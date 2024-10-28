Yorkshire city among the cheapest for beer in the UK, study says

A cold pint of beer is a classic, but with rising costs, it's getting harder to justify those frequent trips to the pub. The average pint in the UK now costs a hefty £5.17. However, depending on your location, you might find yourself paying significantly more or less.

To shed some light on these price disparities, hospitality experts Alliance Online conducted a study to determine the average cost of a beer in various cities and towns across the UK. The results reveal some surprising affordability hotspots.

The study shows that Hull is the fourth cheapest location in England for beer, at £3.47 per pint on average. Bury (£2.75), Bolton (£3.10) and Blackpool (£3.25) were found to be the cheapest in England.

