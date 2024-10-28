Yorkshire city among the cheapest for beer in the UK, study says

By Luke Doyle
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2024, 01:52 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 16:10 BST
A cold pint of beer is a classic, but with rising costs, it's getting harder to justify those frequent trips to the pub. The average pint in the UK now costs a hefty £5.17. However, depending on your location, you might find yourself paying significantly more or less.

To shed some light on these price disparities, hospitality experts Alliance Online conducted a study to determine the average cost of a beer in various cities and towns across the UK. The results reveal some surprising affordability hotspots.

The study shows that Hull is the fourth cheapest location in England for beer, at £3.47 per pint on average. Bury (£2.75), Bolton (£3.10) and Blackpool (£3.25) were found to be the cheapest in England.

Commenting on the findings, Rachael Kiss from Alliance Online said: "Our study shows that customers can still very much get a bargain beer if they look for one, with the cost of a pint varying depending on where you live in the UK. We were surprised to see such low prices in unexpected places that have well-reviewed local pubs. This is good news for locals and tourists alike!”.

