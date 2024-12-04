Yorkshire dad Matthew Pitchforth rows Atlantic for charity as daughter Olivia awaits his return

As Yorkshire McDonald’s franchisee Matthew Pitchforth undertakes the remarkable fundraising challenge of rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean this December, his daughter Olivia, a Year 7 student at Bradford Grammar School, is determined to stay strong...

… but she can’t help counting down the days until her dad’s safe return.

On December 7, Matthew, along with teammates Nick Perks, Richard Hornsey and Dean Fitzmaurice, embarks on one of the world’s most gruelling physical challenges, rowing across the ocean from the Canary Islands to Antigua - a journey expected to take around 35 days.

The World’s Toughest Row will test their mental and physical endurance as they face sleep deprivation, extreme weather and the immense physical toll of rowing more than 30,000 strokes per day.

Matthew Pitchforth has trained tirelessly for the challenge

Matthew, who operates seven McDonald's restaurants across Yorkshire, is taking on the challenge to raise funds and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

For Matthew’s family, the extreme rowing race is both a source of pride and a test of emotional resilience. His 12-year-old daughter, Olivia, feels a mix of admiration and concern for her father’s extraordinary adventure.

"I’m very proud of what he’s doing, but also a bit worried," Olivia shared.

"It’s hard not to be nervous when you think about the physical dangers he’ll face - like the sharks or the massive waves. I’ll miss him a lot, especially over Christmas when he’ll be so far away. But I know it’s for a great cause, and he wants to help families who are going through such tough times."

Bradford Grammar School pupil Olivia Pitchforth is proud of her father

Matthew and his Team Graft teammates are hoping to raise £1m for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, a cause close to their hearts.

The charity provides vital support to families with children in hospital, offering them a ‘home away from home’ with free accommodation and a range of services designed to ease both the emotional and financial burdens of difficult times.

Matthew’s decision to take on such a treacherous journey stems from his commitment to raising awareness for this important cause.

He explained: “It’s not easy being away from my own family, especially at Christmas, but the opportunity to help families going through unimaginable struggles makes every moment apart worth it. This challenge is about more than just completing the row - it’s about making a real difference to those in need.”

Matthew and Stephanie Pitchforth with their children Olivia and Will

The challenge, widely regarded as the world’s toughest rowing race, will push Matthew to the limits of both physical endurance and mental resilience.

He and his teammates have undergone intense preparation under the guidance of ocean rowing coach Duncan Roy, a world record-holder experienced in some of the most treacherous waters.

Over the 3,000-mile journey, Team Graft will contend with storms, sleep deprivation and waves that can tower up to 40 feet.

"The physical dangers are very real - there's always the risk of falling in, especially when we're rowing for hours in unpredictable weather. We’ll have to adjust to the isolation and exhaustion that come with it," said Matthew.

Team Graft set off on an epic row this Saturday (DEC 7)

"We’ve spent a lot of time getting familiar with our custom-built ocean rowing boat, designed specifically to handle these tough conditions, but even that can’t completely take away the daunting reality.”

Olivia and her younger brother William took on the important role of helping their dad prepare by organising his food supplies. This involved baking protein-packed chocolate brownies and toffee flapjacks, and carefully planning vacuum-sealed, energy-dense meals to sustain him throughout the event, during which he’s expected to burn up to 6,000 calories a day.

Olivia also curated a special playlist to keep the team motivated on their journey.

Though Olivia is immensely proud of her dad’s dedication, there’s a bittersweet side to the journey. She said: "I just want him to be safe, but I also understand why he’s doing it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Olivia’s mum, Stephanie, added: “It’s a massive undertaking and the preparation has been intense, but we’re all incredibly proud of him.