Yorkshire dad wins new electric car in online competition

A dad from Yorkshire has bagged himself a brand-new electric car in an online competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Elsby, from Wakefield, won a Renault 5 Iconic in online competition specialist BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition.

The 48-year-old operations director for a company specialising in testing and inspection was at home when BOTB presenter Christian Williams turned up and surprised him with the news of his big win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No way!” he said when he saw Christian standing in his doorway. Andrew, who plays regularly and watches other winners’ videos online, recognised Christian immediately.

BOTB winner Andrew Elsby with presenter Christian Williams

“Every week I check to see how close I’ve been. To actually see Christian in the flesh was surreal,” he said.

Andrew, a fan of electric cars who already drives a Tesla, was impressed with Renault’s modern twist on the classic 1970s design.

The Renault 5 Iconic revives the retro spirit of its predecessor while incorporating modern technology, including a virtual assistant and built-in Google.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He got to sit inside the car while Christian talked him through some of its standout features.

Among the surprises, Andrew also received a green cap and a mini toy car model from Bennett Renault, matching the one he had just won.

“It’s a cute car, and I like what they have done with it,” he said. “My mum had one of the originals when I was about four. It was yellow with a squeaky black leather interior.”

With his wife's special birthday just around the corner, Andrew is tempted to take the cash alternative to make the celebration extra special.

“The cash would certainly help towards that,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew has a teenage son who helps him play the competition and encourages him to aim for the supercars. His son has already drawn up a Christmas wish list if his dad decides to take the cash alternative.

Christian said: “Andrew’s reaction was fantastic – you could see how much of a shock it was, but also how much fun he had sitting in the car and exploring its features.

“I love the design of this car, and it’s a gorgeous place to be.

“He’s clearly a fan of electric vehicles already, and whether he chooses to keep the Renault 5 or take the cash alternative, it’s a brilliant win for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

It is also currently offering people the chance to win a luxury four-bedroom home in Surrey and Audi Q8 Black Edition totalling £810,000 in a competition costing just £1.

Founded in 1999, BOTB has given away prizes to over 502,000 people, including £109m-worth of cars so far.