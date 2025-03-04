Yorkshire embraces children's right to play: How the county supports families and communities
Throughout the region, we have a range of exceptional play provisions and an honourable history of promoting open access play, including high quality and inclusive Adventure Playgrounds in Sheffield, Bradford, York and of course in Wakefield.
In recent weeks the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP, for Pontefract, Castleford, Knottingley and Altofts, although being a regular visitor and supporter to Addy Playground paid a particularly special visit to this award winning Adventure Playground in Wakefield, recognising their hard work and dedication and in celebration of them being awarded a National Lottery Grant through the Reaching Communities Programme.
Yvette Cooper, MP said: "Well done to Holly and the team at The Addy. The Addy has been at the heart of the community for over 50 years, I have seen how they have gone from strength to strength over the years and this funding secures their future for the next three years
"The Addy is a fantastic place, and the work that the team do for so many children and families in Knottingley, is absolutely invaluable. They have a packed programme that caters for children of all ages. Like so many people in the community, I am hugely passionate and proud of everyone involved at The Addy."
Play has for more than a decade, not been given the central Government regard it deserves and as a consequence play in the region experienced underinvestment. However, during this period of challenge, Yvette Cooper MP, has been a stalwart, championing play, as have many of our other local Yorkshire MPs.
There is now much welcome talk in Government corridors and during a recent House of Commons Play debate on redressing the past neglect of play and looking to the future of putting a play back on the agenda where it needs to be. Yorkshire has always been a great place for Play and long may it continue to be so.