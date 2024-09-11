Yorkshire Entrepreneur Joins Social Enterprise to Inspire Change in Prisons

Entrepreneurs Unlocked, a leading social enterprise dedicated to empowering individuals in prison and on probation, proudly announces the addition of Gary Rockliffe, a Leeds-based entrepreneur, to its Ambassadors Programme. Gary Rockliffe joins a group of former prisoners turned entrepreneurs, who have successfully transformed their lives and now dedicate their time to inspiring others on their journey to self-employment.

The Ambassadors visit prisons across the North, sharing their personal stories of adversity and transformation to inspire others to explore new self-employment pathways. The programme is designed to connect with prisoners on a deeper level, providing them with hope, guidance, and the practical advice needed to rebuild their lives.

Commenting on his new role, Gary Rockliffe said, “I believe in second chances. My own journey through adversity taught me the power of resilience, patience, and the importance of focusing on what you desire. I’m honoured to join Entrepreneurs Unlocked as an Ambassador, and I’m excited to share my story to help others see that it’s possible to get back on track, no matter the setbacks.”

Gary’s entrepreneurial journey began over eight years ago before founding Perigon Associates, a company with the vision to support people across various sectors. However, his path wasn’t without challenges.

David Morgan and Gary Rockliffe

Following a difficult experience in prison, where he faced severe depression, Gary made a life-changing decision to turn his experience into an opportunity for growth. His time in prison saw him mentoring fellow inmates, helping them read and write, and crafting business plans—a journey that led to him being recognised for his efforts by the Institute of Enterprise & Entrepreneurship (IOEE) and delivering a talk at the Houses of Parliament.

David Morgan, Founder and CEO of Entrepreneurs Unlocked, expressed his enthusiasm for Gary’s involvement, stating, “The Ambassador Programme is a powerful tool that allows us to connect with prisoners on a deeper level. By bringing in former prisoners like Gary, who have transformed their lives through entrepreneurship, we can provide hope, guidance, and practical advice to those who need it most. We firmly believe that everyone has the potential to turn their life around.”

Entrepreneurs Unlocked specialises in running programs in custody and in the community, helping individuals develop the skills and mindsets needed to become their own bosses and lead crime-free lives. With reoffending rates alarmingly high, the organisation’s mission is to reduce the financial burden on society while helping people become positive contributors and future employers.