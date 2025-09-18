Yorkshire estate agents to take on 180-mile challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

A team of estate agents from Manning Stainton and Ryder & Dutton are set to lace up their trainers and hop on their bikes next week for an ambitious 180-mile fundraising challenge across Yorkshire and Lancashire to support Macmillan.

More than 140 staff from Manning Stainton and Ryder & Dutton, and its parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group (NEAG), which also owns Mortimers, will come together for their second Coffee Cup Relay.

Over the course of the week, the team will run, walk and cycle between each of the group’s 36 branches in Yorkshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Derbyshire, aiming to raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

Taking place between 22 to 26 September, the relay will begin in Clitheroe, Lancashire, on Monday 22 September and arrive in Yorkshire at Ryder & Dutton’s Holmfirth branch on Wednesday 24. Once they receive the baton, the Holmfirth team will walk 6.3 miles to the company’s Slaithwaite branch, before other teams then make the journey between branches across the county before finishing at Manning Stainton’s head office in Horsforth, Leeds, on Friday 26.

The team in training for the challenge.

NEAG hopes to raise £10,000 for Macmillan, building on the success of its first Coffee Cup Relay in 2023 and providing vital funds for the cancer charity, which it has supported since 2012.

Stacey Rhodes, senior relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: “We are delighted that NEAG are once again undertaking their challenging Coffee Cup Relay to raise vital funds for Macmillan.

“After the incredible success of the first event, we know the team will do us proud. If they hit their £10,000 target, it could fund our online community forum for 15 days, helping over 20,000 people affected by cancer to share experiences and find support.

“As well as raising money, the challenge will also highlight the vital services Macmillan provides every day. We’re hugely grateful and wish the team the very best of luck.”

Mark Manning, managing director of NEAG, added: “My own family has been personally affected by cancer, so I know how devastating it can be and how much difference Macmillan’s incredible support makes. Many of our colleagues have similar stories, which is why this challenge is so important to us. We’re ready to take on the miles to raise as much money as possible and make a real impact for such a worthy cause.”

Northern Estate Agencies Group has branches across Yorkshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Derbyshire. Its first Coffee Cup Relay in 2023 was a huge success, raising thousands for Macmillan, and the team is determined to make this year’s challenge even bigger.