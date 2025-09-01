Yorkshire father and son diagnosed with prostate cancer—Now their family is fighting for change

Prostate cancer is on track to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK. According to projections from One Cancer Voice, more than one million men are expected to be diagnosed within the next 15 years. For one Yorkshire family, this isn’t just a statistic—it’s personal. After being hit twice by the disease, they’ve made it their mission to support Prostate Cancer UK and help push for a long-overdue national screening programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brother and sister duo Rebecca Willey from Leeds, and Christopher Malish (Chris) from Bingley, know all too well the devastating and lasting impact an incurable prostate cancer diagnosis can have—not just on the individual, but on their entire family.

Their father, Errol Malish, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019. Tragically, it was already too late: he was given a Stage 4, incurable diagnosis. Just 18 months later, Errol—a retired teacher from Normanton, father of three and grandfather of four—passed away. He had dedicated over 40 years to teaching in the Wakefield area and was deeply committed to supporting his local community. His story could have been different with early detection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, just four years after losing his father, Chris—himself a father of two in his 40s—received his own prostate cancer diagnosis. Thankfully, his cancer was caught early, but only because of the awareness he had gained through his father's experience.

Memories of Errol- spending time with his twin grandsons, giving a speech at Rebecca's Wedding, celebrating Chris's birthday. Rebecca & Chris spending quality time together at a Yorkshire music festival.

Rebecca shared:

“Losing my dad to incurable prostate cancer five years ago was one of the hardest things my family and I have ever faced. All that heartache—and my dad’s life—could have been spared if a simple, routine screening programme had been in place.

“We’re so relieved Chris’s cancer was detected early. He was fortunate to know the risks, but only because we’d already lived through the worst. That knowledge gave him a fighting chance—and thankfully, he’s come through treatment strong and healthy.

“We’re determined to help Prostate Cancer UK drive change. We’re raising funds and awareness to support their mission to introduce a national screening programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a cancer I genuinely fear—for my husband, my twin sons, and my two brothers. I’m surrounded by men in my family, and I don’t want them to face the same fate. We’re informed and vigilant—but many families don’t have that same awareness.”

Currently, men are left to navigate their risk alone. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. If your father or brother has had it—or if you're Black—your risk is significantly higher. Men over 45 in these groups should be proactively seeking a test.

Chris and Rebecca have taken on a range of fundraising challenges for Prostate Cancer UK, including a variety of running and walking events across West Yorkshire. Their efforts have raised over £15,000 so far, which includes Rebecca receiving a Star Award from her employer, Skipton Building Society, allowing her to donate £10,000 to the charity.

Remarkably, Chris continued fundraising even while grappling with his own diagnosis. In a show of strength and determination, he completed a daily running challenge before starting treatment—raising both awareness and funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their efforts continue. This weekend, Rebecca will lace up her trainers to run the AJ Bell Great North Run in Newcastle on Sunday, 7th September, in support of Prostate Cancer UK.

This year, Prostate Cancer UK submitted new evidence to the UK National Screening Committee, showing significant improvements in early diagnosis. The committee has agreed to review the data, and later this year, we’ll learn whether it’s finally time to introduce a national screening programme.