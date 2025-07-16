Yorkshire filmmaker visits Europe’s deadliest land border in new documentary
Cole Robinson, who attended Rye Hills Academy in Redcar, is known for creating films that explore geopolitics, working-class communities and global social issues. In this new documentary, he visits the Spanish enclave of Melilla on the North African coast to uncover why it has become a flashpoint for migration and human rights concerns.
In 2022, at least 37 people were killed at the Melilla border while trying to cross from Morocco into European territory - sparking international outrage. Three years later, Cole returned to the site to explore the legacy of that tragedy and the broader tensions around European border policy.
His short film, titled “Europe’s Deadliest Land Border Is in Africa” features interviews and commentary from David Stenner, a leading North Africa scholar and university professor, alongside striking footage from the streets of Melilla, the imposing border fence, and powerful archival material documenting the violence that has taken place there.
“I’ve always been fascinated by imaginary lines on a map having the power to shape people’s lives.” said Cole. “In unusual territories like Melilla, those effects are even more stark. I was drawn in by the strangeness of a Spanish city in Africa, but what I found was a deeply human story about borders, migration, and Europe’s uncomfortable past.”
The documentary forms part of Cole’s growing catalogue of independent films that explore global issues through a clear and accessible lens. His work often focuses on history, politics, and overlooked regions of the world with his previous release, a film about Easter Island’s colonial legacy, being praised for its storytelling, visual style, and depth of research.
Now based in Manchester, Cole runs Filmit UK, a production company whose clients include the NHS, BMW, and National Rail. His latest documentary alongside others can be viewed on his website: https://www.colerobinson.co.uk/