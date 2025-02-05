Yorkshire flower supplier gears up for busy Valentine's Day with Aldi

A Yorkshire-based business is preparing for a busy week in the build-up to Valentine’s Day as the sole supplier of flowers to Aldi stores across the UK.

Located in Newport near Hull, family-owned business JZ Flowers has been providing British seasonal bouquets to the supermarket since 1990. This year they are due to celebrate their 35th anniversary with Aldi – making them one of Aldi’s longest-standing suppliers.

Each year, JZ Flowers carefully selects and packs more than 300 million stems for Aldi, but Valentine's Day always sees record demand for its floral creations, typically resulting in 863,000 bouquets being sold in Valentine’s week.

The partnership has helped the florist enjoy significant growth over the years, allowing it to make long-term commitments to its supply chain and growers and even expand into Ireland and USA.

The business now employs more than 850 people in the UK and Ireland, including 515 based in Yorkshire, and supplies flowers to around 1,050 Aldi stores nationwide.

This year, JZ Flowers has partnered with Norfolk-based growers Norfolk Tulips to supply more than 10 million tulips to the supermarket throughout the year.

Tessa Zwemstra Stott, Managing Director at JZ Flowers, said: “Our relationship with Aldi has blossomed over our 35-year partnership and we are looking forward to seeing the relationship develop further as we grow together.

“We’re prepared for this Valentine’s Day to be the busiest on record – with 10 million stems set to be picked and sent to Aldi stores across the country this week alone.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director for Buying at Aldi UK, said: “JZ Flowers has been an invaluable supplier to Aldi over the last three decades and we are delighted to share its beautiful creations with our shoppers for yet another Valentine’s Day.