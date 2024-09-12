Yorkshire Handmade Pies/Sturdy Foods moves to new 22,000 sf ft site at Leeming Bar

The fast growing Yorkshire food group is looking for new team members to help grow its business.

The business, which was based near Ripon until recently, has experienced fast growth in recent years and is delighted to have moved to larger premises at Leeming Bar industrial estate, where it plans to considerably increase production to over 8 million products a year.

The move is predicted to create up to 10 full time jobs within the first year and the company is actively recruiting for new team members to help it fulfil its ambitions for growth.

The group includes both Yorkshire Handmade Pies, which produces top quality pies using the best of Yorkshire ingredients, and also Sturdy Foods, which manufactures sourdough pizza products for wholesale customers nationwide.

The team making their award winning pies

The business has been led by Managing Director James Sturdy since 2013 and has won numerous awards of the years, including a highly coveted 3 star Great Taste award for its steak and kidney pie in 2022.

The company prides itself on creating a great working environment and is now looking for more recruits to join its motivated and passionate team.