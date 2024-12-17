Yorkshire home care service brings clients and carers together for a heartwarming holiday season

A home care service is making the holiday season extra special by encouraging its clients to get out and about to experience the joy and warmth of the festivities.

From Christmas light displays to funny pantomimes, New Age Care which has branches across Yorkshire, the Midlands, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire, is encouraging community connections and ensuring its clients have a memorable holiday season.

Samantha Whittaker, Director at New Age Care, said: "Social interaction is vital for everyone, especially the elderly, as it enhances mental health and reduces feelings of isolation. This festive season, we are taking the opportunity to bring people together to celebrate and create wonderful memories."

New Age Care has planned a variety of events to bring holiday magic to its clients. These include visiting Christmas tree displays, enjoying a tour of festive lights and seasonal decorations, laughing together at classic pantomimes and Sunday Lunch gatherings with a hearty festive meal. These outings provide an opportunity for clients to enjoy the holiday spirit and strengthen community bonds.

The highlight of New Age Care’s festive calendar is the joint client and carer Christmas party. For the carers, who often work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of their clients, the party offers a rare moment to let their hair down and immerse themselves in the festive spirit. Many carers dedicate their time selflessly over the holidays, supporting clients who may otherwise be alone. This celebration acknowledges their hard work and commitment while giving them a chance to unwind and feel truly appreciated.

Samantha said: “Our Christmas party is a special time for everyone to connect on a more personal level, beyond the day-to-day care routine. It’s an opportunity for clients to see the human side of their carers — laughing, dancing, and celebrating the season with them — and for carers to relax and enjoy the festivities.”

Regular social interactions can significantly improve cognitive functions, reduce the risk of depression, and even contribute to better physical health. Events like these help clients feel more engaged and valued, which aligns with New Age Care’s mission to promote dignity, independence, and well-being among its clients.

To find out what festive events are happening in your area, please contact [email protected] or 0808 808 5000.