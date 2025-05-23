Yorkshire homes increase more than £17K in a year

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Yorkshire homeowners were among the biggest winners the latest House Price Index.

The four counties saw a rise across the board in all of its counties with the East Riding of Yorkshire adding almost £20,000 to house prices in the area.

West Yorkshire saw a 9% increase in home values amounting to £17,819 being added to property prices in the area.

South Yorkshire also saw property in the area increase by 9%, worth £16,305.

The average cost of a property in North Yorkshire is now £271,901

An average West Yorkshire home will set buyers back £207,196 while a South Yorkshire home works out as the cheapest spot in the region with prices averaging £189,597.

The analysis by online estate agents Purplebricks can reveal the exact places where property values have increased this month and also year-on-year.

The price rise in Yorkshire comes amid a UK property price boom with the average owner seeing £16,000 added to the value of their home, according to Wednesday’s report.

The value of UK homes increased by 6.4% in the 12 months from March 2024 to March 2025, making the average home valued at £271,000.

Data shows the majority of UK regions have gone up in price, with hotspots including Sevenoaks in Kent and Rushcliffe in Nottinghamshire.

The average UK homes also saw a small monthly increase of 1.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) report.

Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages, believes that many Brits will be buoyed by the increase in UK house prices

In particular, first-time buyers could benefit with Mr Nichols believing they will ‘have more opportunities to get a first foot on the ladder’.

House prices in England saw an annual change of 6.7%, making the average property worth £295,645.

Welsh homes continue to go from strength-to-strength with another strong showing as the Welsh capital gears up to host the European Champions Cup final.

The average property price in Cymru increased to £208,093, a 3.6% rise year on year.

Properties in Scotland also witnessed an increase of 4.6% annually, which meant that the average home is now worth £185,939.

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency said: “House prices continuing to rise is great news for UK homeowners.

“While the stamp duty changes that came into force from April 1 may not be felt quite yet, the prospect of more Bank of England base rate cuts will likely fuel demand and push up prices further this year - suggesting 2025 will be a strong year for the UK housing market.”

Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages said: “Rising house values coupled with falling mortgage rates is a big win for homeowners and would-be homeowners alike.

“The bump in property prices should boost confidence in the benefits of investing in bricks and mortar while repeated Bank of England base rate cuts will spur both existing and prospective owners into making a move.