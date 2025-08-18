Yorkshire housebuilder donates £20,000 to health and wellbeing charities

The Yorkshire West regional division of Top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat, has donated £20,000 to support local families affected by childhood cancer and professionals in the construction industry battling mental health crises.

The £20,000 donation will support Sheffield-based PACT (Parents Association of Children with Tumors and Leukemia) and the Lighthouse Charity, a charity dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of construction workers and their families in the UK and Ireland.

The funds were raised at an event hosted at York Racecourse by Keepmoat’s Yorkshire West commercial team. In total £18,503.40 was raised through tickets & table sales, and various raffles held on the day. Keepmoat have rounded this figure up to a total of £10,000 for each charity.

The donation to PACT will help the charity continue providing specialist equipment, facilities and family holidays, as well as supporting families in providing a ‘Home from Home’ during difficult periods.

Meanwhile, the money contributed to the Lighthouse Charity will provide emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support to construction workers and their families, helping to improve access to mental health resources, crisis support and wellbeing training across the industry.

Warren Thompson, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Yorkshire West, said: "As a company, we’re driven to go beyond bricks and mortar and make a real difference to local communities. Both of these charities are close to our hearts, and it is a true privilege to support them.

“Supporting PACT and The Lighthouse Charity means helping families through incredibly difficult times, whether that’s dealing with childhood cancer or mental health challenges in our industry.”

Keepmoat has supported PACT for more than 16 years, helping the charity maintain a property near Sheffield Children’s Hospital where families can stay free of charge during their child’s treatment. Over the years, the company has assisted with purchasing a new caravan and helped fund family breaks that offer much-needed respite.

Beryl Welburn, Coordinator at PACT, added: “PACT would like to thank everyone at Keepmoat Yorkshire West Regional Division for their very kind and generous donation of £10,000.00. Through their hard work and huge efforts, the race day at York Races was a tremendous success and very much enjoyed by all those who were fortunate enough to attend.

“Keepmoat have supported PACT for over 16 years which is the most wonderful thing they could do for our charity. In the past the funds raised have been used to run our caravans, fund our children’s Christmas party, helped with the running costs of the charity house as well as providing trips and treats for the children and their families.

“We are so grateful that you have been so involved with PACT and helped us in so many ways.”

The housebuilder recently formalised its support for the Lighthouse Charity by signing the Building Mental Health Charter and committing to training at least 50 mental health first aiders by the end of 2025.

Sarah Bolton, CEO of the Lighthouse Charity said, “Keepmoat’s commitment to making a difference is amazing. Their continued support helps us to deliver vital emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support to our construction community. They’re also ensuring that there is on site support for local teams, providing a safe space for people to start open conversations about any issue they are struggling with.”

This donation is part of Keepmoat’s broader commitment to social value, supporting both local communities and the wider construction industry through long-term partnerships.