Yorkshire housebuilder goes pink for charity

By Ethan JonesContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 12:25 BST
Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has dressed up in pink to help raise and support children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters.

Employees at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, dressed in pink across the office and on site in a bid to raise money and support Candlelighters flagship ‘Pink it Up’ campaign.

The developer raised £390 for the charity and the money raised for Candlelighters helps to provide crucial care and support for families affected by childhood cancer.

2023 marked Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West’s longstanding five-year partnership with the charity, raising more than £60,000 in that time. Most recently, eight members of the Land and Technical teams took part in a 5k for five days challenge, raising £2,150 for the charity.

B&amp;DWYW - The site team in their pink PPE for Candlelighter's Pink it UpB&amp;DWYW - The site team in their pink PPE for Candlelighter's Pink it Up
Speaking about the donation, Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, comments:“We’re incredibly proud of our five-year partnership with Candlelighters. It’s so important to us to not only donate through a variety of fundraising activities, but also continue supporting their campaigns across the whole business.

“We can’t thank our employees enough for taking part in ‘Pink it Up’ for Candlelighters and we would also like to thank Greenhams for providing our site teams with pink PPE throughout the campaign!”

For more information on developments in the county, visit the Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.

