Yorkshire housebuilder organises Dr Bike event in Driffield

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is hosting a free Dr Bike event at its Porters Way development in Driffield, with R-evolution Bike Charity.

On Saturday, April 5 from 10am to 4pm, local parents and children from in and around Driffield will be able to head to Porters Way on Cemetery Lane for a free bike service, following Spring coming into full bloom. This will include accredited cycle mechanics conducting safety checks, repairing punctures, replacing worn out brakes and gear cables, and performing general minor repairs for anyone.

The event aims to equip children with the skills and awareness that they require in order to safely cycle to and from school, reassuring parents that their children know how to be sensible when cycling out on the roads. These bike safety checks will also mean that parents can confidently send their children off to school knowing that they are on a safe bike.

Throughout the event, if any faults are identified by the mechanics, adjustments will be made to the bike there and then, as long as it is not too large of a job. For anything that can't be fixed on site, the mechanics will advise on exactly what needs doing, and will also provide a rough guide to what it should cost at a bike shop.

If attendees have any questions about their bike or even cycling in general, the team of mechanics are friendly and approachable with a wealth of cycling knowledge, and will be available for tips and advice too.

Hanna Moore, Projects Manager at the R-evolution Bike Charity, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with David Wilson Homes for the Dr Bike event at its Porters Way development. As we head into the lighter months, we will see an increase in the number of cyclists out and about, and therefore it is crucial to ensure that the bikes and their cyclists are fully prepared ahead of this.

“We are encouraging adults and children alike to come and visit Porters Way for a free safety bike cycle, and to learn more about cycling in the process!”

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager for David Wilson Homes’ Porters Way development, added: “As the lighter months fast approach and more children spend time outdoors, we want to ensure that young local cyclists are aware of how to stay safe when cycling in the area, and gain peace of mind that their bikes have been assessed by the professionals at R-evolution. That is why we are hosting our Dr Bike event in Driffield, to equip children with the know-how when cycling, and also to encourage outdoor activity and support more sustainable methods of transportation.

“We are encouraging all families to pop down to our Porters Way development between 10am - 4pm on Saturday 5th April, to meet with the friendly R-evolution team and get their bicycles checked, completely free of charge.”