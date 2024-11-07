Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology puts over 400 people on the road to STEM careers

The Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology has welcomed over 400 new students to its STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) programs since the start of September.

Early projections for the 2024-2025 academic year indicate the Institute has so far welcomed 408 new students, who will learn technical skills in a variety of subjects including engineering, equine science, precision livestock and computing.

The Institute of Technology provision gives students access to cutting-edge learning environments and state-of-the-art facilities, recreating real-life working environments to prepare them for the world of work.

After completing their courses, students will be equipped with qualifications including Bachelors of Science with Honours, Foundation Degrees in Science and Higher National Certificates (HNCs).

Mark Gibson, Director of the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome over 400 new students to our Institute of Technology courses, helping to boost STEM skills across the region.

“Many businesses in the region face challenges when it comes to upskilling their workforce and accessing a pipeline of industry ready talent. By welcoming these new students to our courses, which are tailored to local business needs, we’re ensuring that the future workforce will have the skills that these businesses need to succeed.

“STEM plays a critical role in today’s world and almost every industry is connected to it in some way, so welcoming fresh talent to our courses every year is so important as we work to drive innovation and economic growth in the Yorkshire and Humber region.”

The Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology is a partnership of local employers and education providers including York College & University Centre, Selby College, Askham Bryan College, Bishop Burton College, Craven College, East Riding College, Scarborough TEC, the University of Hull and York St John University.

The partnership aims to support learning in STEM by working collaboratively with learners, education providers and employers in the region. It creates opportunities for students and employers, as well as supporting regional economic growth.