Yorkshire initiative launches to fight Islamophobia through education and dialogue

Project Unity aims to tackle hate, challenge misinformation, and promote genuine inclusion across Yorkshire and North England With anti-Muslim hate reaching record levels in the UK, Better Communities Bradford (BCB) has launched Project Unity — a bold initiative to educate against Islamophobia, challenge harmful myths, and build more inclusive communities.

The project arrives at a critical time. Muslims comprise just 6.5% of the UK population, yet account for 42% of all religious hate crime victims*. In 2024, Islamophobic assaults rose by a staggering 74%. A recent analysis found that there is 400% more negative coverage about Muslims media than about other groups in the media. In the workplace, 40% of Muslims report facing discrimination in performance reviews and promotions** while 60% of Conservative Party members believe Islam “threatens British life” ***.

Over the next 12 months, Project Unity will deliver free interactive workshops and interfaith dialogues across England, reaching schools, universities, community venues, public sector organisations, and workplaces. Each session is designed to debunk harmful myths, challenge media narratives, and give people the tools to engage thoughtfully and honestly.

Workshops include:

Myths and Misconceptions about Islam

Islam, Extremism, and the Narrative War - Separating mainstream beliefs from extremist ideologies

The Truth About 'Grooming Gangs' - Challenging racial scapegoating with facts and context

Does Islam Oppress Women? - Exploring women's rights, agency, and misperceptions

Islam, Terrorism, and Security - Understanding Islam's stance on justice and violence

Media and Political Narratives - How bias and misinformation shape public opinion

Workshops are tailored to context, backed by evidence, and led by facilitators with both lived and professional expertise. Project Unity is more than a response to rising hate — it's a proactive call to organisations across the UK to become visible allies in the fight against Islamophobia.

Abbas Najib, Chief Executive of Better Communities Bradford, “Anti-Muslim prejudice has become disturbingly normalised in public life, media, and policy. Project Unity is about turning that tide — creating spaces for facts, humanity, and dialogue to replace suspicion and division. This isn’t just a Bradford issue. It’s a national challenge — and we believe it deserves a national solution.”

Partnering with Project Unity means demonstrating clear leadership on equity and inclusion, while actively strengthening organisational culture and social cohesion. It offers the opportunity to equip staff, students, or teams with essential cultural and religious literacy, helping to foster a more respectful and informed environment. Additionally, such engagement reduces reputational risk and helps address growing societal divisions through proactive, values-led action.

