Yorkshire law firm achieves validation for Net-Zero Strategy Action

Leading Leeds-based law firm, Walker Morris, has achieved validation on its Net-Zero targets and strategy from the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) - a corporate climate action organisation enabling companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis.

Over the last 12 months, Walker Morris has worked with Net-Zero consultant, SLR, to review its greenhouse gas emissions data. This analysis helped Walker Morris to quantify its carbon footprint, identify sources of emissions, and develop a detailed plan to decrease them. The team has set specific reduction targets and established timelines to achieve these goals.

Walker Morris' Net-Zero strategy was developed collaboratively with the external consultant, SLR, and the Walker Morris ESG committee, Finance Department, and other members of the Walker Morris internal teams.

During a 3-month review, SBTi evaluated the firm's Net-Zero target ambition and agreed it aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory - the most ambitious designation within the SBTi process. Other SBTi partners include the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Commenting on the validation, managing partner Jeanette Burgess said: "Receiving this validation brings us closer to realising our vision of achieving Net-Zero by 2040, a decade ahead of the UK Government's target to decarbonise all sectors of the UK economy. Our journey towards Net-Zero encompasses all aspects of our operations, including premises, supply chain and business processes.

“While our sustainability goals are ambitious, they are within reach and this validation marks a positive step forward for the firm as we prepare to roll out additional initiatives in the coming year."

Simon Clark, partner and member of the ESG Steering Committee at Walker Morris, added: "We needed to have our strategy and reduction targets endorsed by an external organisation and aligned with globally recognised science-based reduction goals. Understanding the urgency of collectively reaching the Government’s goal to achieve Net-Zero by 2050, we are proud of our validation through SBTi and remain committed to meeting our sustainability goals.

“We will be guided by our Net-Zero strategy, making necessary adjustments as we introduce new initiatives, invest in new technologies, and as the business evolves."

This validation complements various other green initiatives undertaken by Walker Morris in the past year. This includes renewing its zero-carbon electricity supply contract, ongoing efforts to reduce energy consumption (such as implementing a staff EV salary sacrifice scheme and car share policy) and collaborating with waste contractors to achieve 'zero waste to landfill'. The firm has also begun engaging with its supply chain to assess its progress towards achieving Net-Zero emissions.