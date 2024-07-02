Yorkshire law firm Gordons advises Cloud Nine on Frankie Bridge brand ambassador partnership
The partnership introduces the ‘Frankie’s Nine’ campaign, which focuses on helping people to feel their best by telling the story of nine inspirational people from all walks of life, celebrating diversity and promoting healthier hair.
Harrogate-based Cloud Nine was represented by senior lawyer, Lauren Wills-Dixon, and Andy Brian, partner and the head of Gordons’ retail sector practice.
The same team advised Cloud Nine on commercial agreements with beauty retail brands Sephora and LookFantastic.
Cloud Nine was founded in 2009 and has established a reputation for product innovation, creating premium products which ensure you never have to compromise on your hair’s health or style. In the year to 31 December 2022, its turnover was £35.3m.
Commenting on working with Gordons, Cloud Nine’s group finance director, Ian Davies, said: “Having worked together for over five years, on a number of different projects, we have a great relationship with the Gordons team.
“They are a natural extension of Cloud Nine, understand the entrepreneurial nature of our business, and what is important to us. Their retail expertise means we can work together at pace, often within short deadlines, to get projects such as this across the line.”
The firm has advised a variety of its retail clients on celebrity and influencer deals, including menswear retailer MOSS, online jewellery retailer Abbott Lyon and Wren Kitchens.
Gordons’ Lauren Wills-Dixon added: “We’re delighted to support Cloud Nine in this exciting partnership which has already been a huge success, and perfectly captures the brand’s values.
“Ambassador marketing is a powerful tool for brands, and we’re pleased to have been able to contribute our expertise and industry-knowledge to the partnership.”
