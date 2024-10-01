Yorkshire law firm Gordons advises jewellery retailer Abbott Lyon on Stacey Solomon partnership
Gordons advised Abbott Lyon on its first partnership with Stacey Solomon in 2022, which included campaign activity around the retailer’s Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day collections.
The partnership was extended to include 2023 Autumn / Winter and Christmas collections, and has since been re-contracted to cover 2024 campaigns.
Abbott Lyon was represented in negotiations by the firm’s head of retail and partner, Andy Brian, and senior lawyer, Lauren Wills-Dixon. The same team has advised Abbott Lyon on brand endorsements with influencer Molly-Mae Hague, and Netflix star Heather Rae El Moussa.
Bath-headquartered Abbott Lyon was founded in 2015 and has established a reputation for personal designs with a focus on quality both in the UK and US. In the year to 31 March 2023, its turnover was £30.4m.
Commenting on working with Gordons, Abbott Lyon’s brand director, Andrew Roscoe, said: “Our partnership with Stacey is very important to us to help raise brand awareness and drive sales growth.
“Gordons were our first choice of advisor to help us in the next phase of the collaboration. Both Andy and Lauren have been fantastic in supporting us throughout the process and working collaboratively with all parties.”
Gordons’ Andy Brian said: “Abbott Lyon is a fast growing retail business with big ambitions and an exciting strategy, demonstrated by their investment in high profile brand campaigns.
“Andrew brought us to in help his team deliver the partnerships which the business sees as being critical to their growth plans. We look forward to working with the team on future partnerships.”
Gordons has advised on similar celebrity and influencer deals for a variety of its retail brand clients. These include menswear retailer Moss, hair and beauty brand Cloud Nine, fashion brand Gym King, and Wren Kitchens.
