Yorkshire manufacturer Trojan Baths invests £750,000 into expansion

Yorkshire-based bath manufacturer Trojan has announced significant investment and expansion of its shower tray division, Traymate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trojan, a leading Yorkshire-based acrylic bath manufacturer, has announced an expansion of its gel coat shower tray division, Traymate. Following the relocation of Traymate Products Ltd to Huddersfield in May 2023, the business was absorbed into Trojan in January 2024 and with it a programme of planned investment.

Traymate, previously located in Essex, was acquired by Trojan’s parent company, Hartford Holdings Group Ltd, in 2021 for £2.85m as a strategic acquisition to supply design-led minimalist shower trays into the market. The transition to Yorkshire aimed to consolidate operations and capitalise on Trojan's extensive manufacturing infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new site in Longwood, Huddersfield, close to Trojan’s existing manufacturing facility, consists of a 46,000 square foot building on a three-acre site. The move has created 26 new jobs and includes a planned, costed and Group-funded investment programme of £750k that began in January.

David Mosley and the Traymate team at the manufacturing facility in Huddrsfield

Investments include new master and production moulds, as well as additional equipment including two enclosed gel coat spray booths and an additional casting and packing machine, all aimed at further improving quality and output.

Trojan has made several key appointments to facilitate the transition, including David Dickinson as operations manager. David brings 20 years of experience in engineering and operations predominantly from the automotive industry and will be instrumental in driving Traymate's production efficiency and focusing on additional quality standards.

Commenting on his new role David said: “Recruiting, training and retaining motivated employees to drive the Traymate division forward has been a challenge, but we now have an excellent core team who are adding value in what is a positive atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Mosley, managing director of Trojan added: “The move to the new site has not been without its challenges but the investment into new equipment and staff marks an exciting new chapter for Traymate as we set out to significantly improve our capacity on shower tray production as well as further improve our quality standards. As we look to celebrate our 50th year in 2025, our commitment to reinvestment, innovation and growth remains unwavering as does our passion for delivering the best of British to customers worldwide.”