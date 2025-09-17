Yorkshire McDonald's franchisee takes on the Great North Run, raising over £4,690 for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK

Local North Yorkshire McDonald’s Franchisee John Atherton proudly completed the Great North Run, raising an impressive £4,560 for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK through his Just Giving fundraising page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 42 years in the McDonald’s business, John has consistently supported the Charity alongside his teams through a variety of fundraising initiatives. This year, he decided to take on his most personal challenge yet by running The Great North Run. Having never been a runner before, John dedicated the past few months to training and successfully completed the half marathon, a remarkable achievement and testament to his commitment.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK is an independent charity that provides free "home away from home" accommodation and support to families of sick children in hospitals, enabling them to stay close to their child and maintain a sense of normalcy during difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Franchisee John Atherton, who owns and operates ten McDonald’s restaurants in North Yorkshire, said: “Ronald McDonald House Charities UK has held a special place in my heart since it was founded in 1989, the Charity’s ongoing efforts ensure that even more families receive the care they need when it matters most. Over the years, my teams and I have held many different fundraising events. This year, I decided to take on my biggest challenge yet, The Great North Run. The day was emotional and overwhelming, and the encouragement of the local crowd was amazing, so much so that they cheered me on to complete the run in 2 hours 15 minutes.

North Yorkshire McDonald's Franchisee, John Atherton at the Great North Run

I had a lovely surprise at the finish as my grandkids turned up unannounced to cheer me home. I would like to thank everyone for the generosity of their donations, which has helped us nearly reach the £5,000 goal.”

McDonald’s is a founding and forever partner of the Charity, which has provided vital support to thousands of families across the UK at each of its 14 locations since 1989.