Yorkshire novelist Milly is train's Northern Belle

Best-selling Yorkshire novelist Milly Johnson knew just what to do when she wanted background research for her next book about a train journey through the county.

She booked a slap-up seven-course lunch trip aboard the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express and one of the world’s poshest trains.

And Milly, 60, from Barnsley, raved about her experience, writing in a blog: “If you have a special occasion coming up, this train experience is a delight.

“Caviar in one hand, champers in the other is how I'd like every day to go.

Full steam ahead ... famous loco Princess Elizabeth hauls the Northern Belle train over the Settle-Carlisle line

“A real touch of opulence, you’re totally spoilt, you’re wonderfully looked after. A beyond first class proper, superlative, amazing indulgence. Treat yourself – you can thank me later. “

Milly boarded the train over a red carpet laid across the platform at Wakefield Kirkgate Station before taking her place at a table for two in a 1930s Pullman-style carriage called Alnwick.

Then after tucking into the seven-course lunch, washed down with wine and more champagne, she strolled down to the kitchen car to meet the train’s celebrated head chef Matthew Green, who like her, comes from Barnsley.

Milly writes: “I needed to thank him for making me put on three stone in one day. I couldn't believe how compact everything was in the kitchen, how organised - and how clean and tidy because all the bulk of everything had been done.

“Not one for the limelight but I had to drag him into it for publicity purposes – plus he deserves it because everything was spot on, magnificent, not only tasty but arranged like artwork on the plates.”

Milly adds: “I will definitely be a repeat customer. I do need to ride this train again because I'm sure there were details I missed which I will need for my book research. No question about that.”

A spokesman for the train said: “We’d be delighted to welcome Milly back any time. We’re so glad she enjoyed the experience and hope it put her on the right lines for her next book.”

The Northern Belle, which is owned by Wakefield businessman David Pitts, will be back in Yorkshire next month for two trips for Edinburgh.

Then in December there will be slap-up Christmas Lunch trips from Doncaster, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Sheffield, Wakefield and York.

Fares on the train start at £295. For more details see www.northernbelle.co.uk