Yorkshire racegoers raise £50,000 to support spinal injury research

Former top international event rider Nicola Wilson has helped Yorkshire racegoers raise £50,000 to support vital research into spinal cord injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Olympic medallist and European eventing champion was guest speaker at the annual Spinal Research charity raceday marking the start of the 2024/25 jump season at Wetherby Racecourse.

Northallerton-based Nicola was in the world’s top 10 when she suffered a career-ending fall at Badminton Horse Trials in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was in intensive care for three weeks after sustaining multiple spinal fractures and was initially paralysed from the neck down. Although Nicola learnt to walk again, she still suffers from the effects of her injury including Central Cord Syndrome, a condition that causes a loss of sensation and movement in her extremities.

L to R: L-R Nicola Wilson, Spinal Research Chair Tara Stewart, charity fundraiser Lika Kozak, Chair of Trustees Rob Shelton, Chief Executive Louisa McGinn and fundraiser Ira Los are joined by the owners of the Novices Handicap winning horse `Dream Boy’

Nicola, 48, told racegoers about the fall, her ongoing recovery and the building of a new life. Although not able to ride, she is channelling her expertise and experience into coaching and mentoring the next generation of talented riders and event horses at her North Yorkshire equestrian centre

“I am improving and focus every day on what I can do and not what I can’t,” said Nicola, an Ambassador for Spinal Research. “I feel incredibly lucky that I’m walking and can still have a career in the sport I love.

“I get a real buzz out of working with other riders and their horses, seeing them doing well on the competition circuit and helping them fulfil their dreams. I’ve had wonderful people around me and, through the work of Spinal Research, there is hope for the future which is so important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every two hours someone in the UK is paralysed after a spinal cord injury. It can happen to anyone at any time.

Spinal Research is the UK’s leading charity funding medical research around the world to develop effective treatments for paralysis caused by a spinal cord injury.

Chief Executive Louisa McGinn said: “The latest data reveals the number of people injured or diagnosed with a spinal cord injury is approximately double that previously estimated. The need for research funding has never been greater.