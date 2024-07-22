Yorkshire revealed as one of the best places in the UK for a ‘workcation’

New research reveals the best places for a working holiday in the UK, with two Yorkshire counties making the top 10.

The analysis ranked each county on its suitability for a UK ‘workcation’ based on several factors, including the average temperature, tourism, transport links, and broadband speeds.

West Yorkshire ranked seventh, whilst North Yorkshire came in eighth.

For those looking for fast broadband speeds to support home working, West Yorkshire far outranks North. However, for foodies looking for a range of restaurants, North Yorkshire is the perfect spot for holidaymakers.

The Yorkshire Dales

And, with the Yorkshire Dales, York Minster, and a range of museums and galleries within a stone’s throw of both counties, Yorkshire is a fantastic location for holidaymakers. There’s also plenty of accommodation, with over 1,000 Airbnbs offering WiFi.

For Brits looking to buy a permanent holiday property for their family to enjoy, both counties offer comparatively reasonable property prices. The average property in West Yorkshire sets you back £197,000, whilst a North Yorkshire home costs £219,800, on average.

Hampshire took the top spot due to its convenient location and mild climate. The county receives the most hours of sunshine (1,634) and the highest average temperatures (11.5oC) in the UK. It also has good public transport links, boasting 61 railway stations in total.

Kent ranks second, according to the analysis, which was conducted by bespoke aluminium windows and doors specialist, Origin. The county benefits from similar sunshine hours and average temperatures to Hampshire, easy access to London, and stunning coastal towns.

Taking third spot is the West Midlands. The home of William Shakespeare offers many tourist spots to explore, fast average broadband speeds, and a strong public transport network, but experiences worse weather than the south coast, with average temperatures of 10.5oC.

Interestingly, some of the historic hotspots for holiday homes rank low on the list. This is due to poor internet connections that prevent remote working, challenging public transport routes, and unpredictable weather. Devon, for example, ranks 19th whilst Cornwall comes in 31st.

“With more people than ever working remotely, we’ve seen a sharp rise in the number of Brits taking working holidays, or ‘workcations’, in the UK. So, we were interested to discover the best place for this type of trip.” says Victoria Brocklesby, COO at Origin. “Our research shows that, while beautiful locations like Cornwall and Devon have long been popular choices and offer some stunning luxury accommodation, they might not be the most practical option.

“Instead, areas elsewhere in the UK, like Yorkshire, offer a compelling combination of beautiful scenery and great transport links. Plus they offer more reasonable house prices and plenty of beautiful properties for those looking to invest in a holiday home.”

Britain’s top 10 workcation hotspots:

Hampshire Kent West Midlands Surrey Greater Manchester Lancashire West Yorkshire North Yorkshire Merseyside Derbyshire