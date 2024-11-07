Yorkshire Rural Homes Required for ‘Pawsome’ Rescue Dogs

The team at Dogs Trust Leeds is currently caring for an array of pawsome pooches that are looking to escape to the country for their forever homes.

Whether home is a country cottage, bungalow, or farmhouse, Dogs Trust Leeds has lots of dogs seeking new owners who live in quiet rural locations.

Dogs Trust aims to find all dogs a loving forever family. Staff carry out thorough behavioural and veterinary assessments and get to know every dog’s likes and dislikes so that each dog can be matched to the right home.

Many dogs in the charity’s care would greatly benefit from finding their forever home in the countryside. These include dogs that have experienced an unsettled or neglected past, that are uncomfortable or worried around other dogs or that lack confidence and don’t like loud noises.

These also include ‘Underdogs’ which is the term given to any dog that has spent more than six months in Dogs Trust care. Underdogs may have simply been overlooked or may require extra training or ongoing veterinary treatment.

One dog who is awaiting a rural abode is Toffee, the eight-year-old Trailhound Crossbreed.

Toffee, who has been with the charity for over 600 days, is a real sweetheart, who is full of energy and excitement. He loves attention when he is indoors but when he goes for walks, his ‘hound senses’ kick in and he is only interested in sniffing around and exploring.

Alongside his fun-loving nature and zest for life, Toffee is also super affectionate and loves a good bum scratch. He likes to use his voice a lot, so would be perfect for someone who is looking for a companion to chat to.

As he is very cautious of other dogs, Toffee is looking for a home in a rural location where he can sniff around and explore undisturbed to his heart’s content.

Kelly Walker, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “It’s not just humans who want to escape to the country; lots of our fantastic dogs are seeking new homes in rural areas.

“Many potential adopters are looking for a dog that can cope with being walked in public parks, going to doggy day care and are comfortable around other people and dogs, but for some of our dogs, this busy life is not for them. Instead, they require regular routines and a much quieter life with minimum interaction with strangers, which includes being exercised in areas that are largely free from other dogs. We hope by highlighting some of our amazing dogs looking for the quiet life, we can find them their perfect matches.”

But it isn’t just Toffee who needs a quiet place to live; Dogs Trust Leeds has lots of other residents looking to escape to the country. This winter Dogs Trust is looking to show that pooches who need more space are still a wonderful catch and can still be the star of the show.