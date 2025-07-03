Yorkshire singer spreads mental health awareness

Yorkshire based singer Ruth Toynton is building a community for musicians to gain support advice and confidence from other musicians. This peer to peer support is vital for musicians of all ages and stages. Ruth saw a gap in her local scene so created a the group she needed when she was starting out.

The mental health and wellness of musicians is important and the links between expressing creativity and it's effects on mental health are now being researched.

Ruth, herself has her own story to tell.

'Growing up I was a shy awkward kid, I always sang but never really took my love of music seriously.

I had thousands of CDs tapes and 7 inch vinyl across a broad range of genres. I learnt something from new from every listen. Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin became my best friends and pulled me through some of my toughest times.

I found my way to the stage by taking a music performance degree that blew my mind. I had found a huge community of like minded individuals just waiting to embrace me.'

With mental health being such a big topic of discussion at the moment community groups can be a useful tool for people to frightened to visit the GP or are in the mental health system on a waiting list but aren't receiving treatment yet.

Ruth says, "I've worked in social care for a number of years and I've also seen first hand the power of creativity and the empowerment that comes with being able to express and explore emotions fully."

The happy place

This is truly the aim of the group and we've had some thought provoking discussions and we've been able to celebrate our members success as well as talking through any issues they may be having."

The Green room, Hull is an online community with a real heart. The group originated on Facebook and quickly gained members from the local area and took off by word of mouth.

There's a launch party and plans for monthly meet ups in the works.