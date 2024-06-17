Yorkshire Sixth Form adds Equine Management to choice of courses

Fyling Hall proudly announces the launch of the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Equine Management this September. The comprehensive course is perfect for students passionate about horses or considering a career in the equine industry. Uniquely, it is the only Sixth Form offering Equine Management alongside A Levels, RSL Performing Arts Diplomas, and/or the EPQ, in the region.

Coleen McQue, Stable Manager and Riding Instructor at Fyling Hall’s 5 star rated stables, expressed her enthusiasm for the new course, stating, "I am delighted that Fyling Hall School is now offering this qualification. Recognising the potential for children to study and prepare themselves for an industry that is ever-growing and worth £10 billion in the UK alone."

Headmaster Steven Allen is equally excited about the new addition to the curriculum “At Fyling Hall, we are committed to providing our students with diverse and enriching educational opportunities. The BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Equine Management is an excellent addition to our curriculum, reflecting our dedication to offering programmes that meet the interests and aspirations of our students.Horse-riding has always been part of life at Fyling Hall and we are really looking forward to starting the course this September.”

This course provides students with practical experience and industry-relevant knowledge, preparing them for various careers within the equine sector, such as equine management and riding instruction. It can lead directly to employment or to apprenticeships or to higher education.

Horse-riding lessons at Fyling Hall School

Fyling Hall School has its own horses and ponies and the location by the coast, within the North York Moors National Park makes for an inspiring place to study. Equine Management is available from year 12 to both day pupils and boarders at Fyling Hall School, including those in the weekly boarding programme, and there are a few places remaining for September 2024.

The Equine Management BTEC covers topics such as; Equine Structure, Form, and Function, Equine Health and Welfare, Horse Behaviour and Welfare, Work Experience in the Equine Sector, Principles of Equitation.

For more information on enrolment and the new course, please visit the Sixth Form pages of Fyling Hall School's website fylinghall.org or contact the school office at [email protected]

Fyling Hall is a small, friendly, co-educational independent day and boarding school for ages 4 - 18. It lives by its motto “the days that make us happy make us wise.” The school is known for its welcoming, family-like community, beautiful grounds, affordable fees and individualized approach to teaching and learning, It provides a broad and balanced curriculum, to allow each individual to develop emotionally, socially, physically and intellectually. GCSEs, A Levels, EPQ and RSL Drama and Music Diplomas are offered to years 10-13. Horse-riding is available within PE / Sports lessons from year 3 up.