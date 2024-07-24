Yorkshire stands out with two of the UK's most beautiful coastal towns

Yorkshire has proven itself as a top coastal destination, with not one but two of its charming towns making it into the top 20 list of the Most Beautiful Coastal Towns in the UK.

In collaboration with Big 7 Travel, HolidayCars.com conducted a survey to identify the UK's Most Beautiful Coastal Towns. Voted by their Instagram audience of 371,000 followers, Robin Hood's Bay and Staithes have been celebrated for their stunning beauty and quintessential English seaside charm.

Robin Hood's Bay: A Picturesque Fishing Village

Ranking 4th on the list, Robin Hood's Bay is a true gem of the Yorkshire coast. Tumbling down a sloping hill, this old English fishing village is a sight to behold, with its steep, narrow streets meandering down to a sheltered bay of golden sands, brooding cliffs, and the wind-whipped North Sea. As HolidayCars.com describes, "Robin Hood's Bay might not offer a sun-soaked getaway, but it certainly delivers on a cosy coastal retreat, marked by windswept walks, honey-coloured cottages, and excellent pubs." While navigating the maze of narrow streets can be tricky, getting lost is all part of the fun in this charming village.

Staithes: A Quaint Fishing Village with a Maritime History

Staithes, another Yorkshire coastal town, secured the 16th spot on the list. This quaint fishing village, known for its long maritime history, embodies the very essence of rural seaside charm. Just 10 miles from the popular town of Whitby, Staithes offers a peaceful alternative, with its narrow alleyways, cosy pubs, art galleries, and historical sights. As HolidayCars.com notes, "Discover the area's many coastal paths, and walk in the footsteps of Captain James Cook."

With two of its coastal towns recognised among the most beautiful in the UK, Yorkshire has proven itself as a must-visit destination for those seeking a quintessential English seaside experience. From the picturesque fishing villages to the windswept walks and cosy pubs, Yorkshire's coastal towns offer a perfect blend of history, charm, and natural beauty.