Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge raises over £12,000 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity

By Becky White
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
An amazing group of 33 walkers took on the legendary Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, collectively raising over an incredible £13,000 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity. Despite the weather threatening to disrupt the event, the team’s spirits never wavered. Thanks to the expert management of Overlimits, the event went ahead, and every participant gave their absolute all to conquer the peaks.

The team was made up of hospital staff, who were raising money for their specific wards and departments, alongside passionate members of the community. The funds raised will directly support staff wellbeing and enhance patient care by funding projects that go above and beyond what is possible with NHS funding.

Reflecting on the event, Natalie Marriott, Events Fundraiser, shared “The threat of thunderstorms forced us to change the route at the last minute, but that didn't stop a single person from showing up and giving it their all. We're incredibly proud of what everyone accomplished and are already looking forward to our next event with Overlimits.”

If you’re interested in supporting York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, you can find a list of upcoming challenges on their website:

https://www.yshospitalscharity.org/support-us/fundraising-events

