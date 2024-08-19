Yorkshire Transport Teams Recognised in the routeone Awards 2024

Several coach and bus operators from across Yorkshire have been named as finalists in the prestigious routeone Awards 2024. With finalists across multiple categories, Yorkshire's presence at this year's awards is significant, highlighting the quality of services within the region.

The routeone Awards, recognised as the premier awards programme in the UK coach and bus industry, have shortlisted the following local finalists:

Local Finalists:

Jack Abbott, Engineering Director at Stagecoach Yorkshire (operating from Barnsley), is a finalist in the Engineer of the Year, large operator (over 150 vehicles) category.

First Bus North & West Yorkshire (operating from Leeds) is a finalist in the Environment Award category, acknowledging their forward-thinking initiatives in sustainability and reducing environmental impact. The operator's Commercial Support Manager, Anna Courtier , has also been recognised as a finalist in the Rising Star category.

Transdev Blazefield (operating from Harrogate) are also contenders for the Environment Award category, further highlighting Yorkshire’s leadership in sustainable transport initiatives.

Acklams Coaches (operating from Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire) is a finalist in the Coach Tourism Programme of the Year category, demonstrating their excellence in providing high-quality coach tourism experiences for travellers.

These finalists underline the breadth of talent and innovation in Yorkshire’s transport sector, with companies and individuals leading the way in sustainability, engineering, and holiday programmes. The routeone Awards, now in their 18th year, celebrate the very best in the UK’s coach and bus industry, with finalists selected through a rigorous judging process conducted by industry experts.

Helen Conway, Event Director for the routeone Awards, commented, “The routeone Awards stand as a beacon of recognition in the coach and bus industry. Each year, the calibre of entries surpasses expectations. The finalists represent the very best, and it is an honour to recognise their achievements. With a shortlist of 81 across the UK, Yorkshire’s strong presence among the finalists this year is remarkable."

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on 13 November 2024, at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham, where over 800 industry professionals will gather to celebrate the achievements of this year’s leading operators and innovators.