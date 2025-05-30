Yorkshire Water £200k mains replacement work at Cawthorne begins

Yorkshire Water continues its mains replacement plans for the Barnsley area as contract partners, Galiford Try and Heffernan Utilities, start on site at North Lane, Cawthorne, on Monday 2 June.

This £222k investment will replace 730m of mains and is one of 16 priority clean water infrastructure projects across Barnsley over the next two years. The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.

Shaun Chapman, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Replacing the mains at Cawthorne will deliver a resilient and robust network to provide reliable clean water supply, resulting in fewer burst, lower leakage and a reduction in water supply disruptions for customers.

“We’ll be working quickly and doing everything that we can to keep disruption to a minimum whilst we deliver this important work. We thank everyone in the area for their patience in advance.”

Colleagues on site with mains replacement work