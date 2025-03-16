Yorkshire woman and her rescue dog celebrate 10 years of Barking Mad Dog Rescue

Gabrielle McCallion, from Halifax is celebrating the 10th birthday of the charity that saved her dog. Since adopting Rona in 2018 she has been a staunch supporter of Barking Mad Dog Rescue (BMDR), a UK registered charity saving abandoned dogs in Romania. “Rona would not be here without Barking Mad Dog Rescue.” says Gabrielle. “She was found on the street alone when about two months old and was lucky a passerby heard her cries. That woman reached out to BMDR to help find the puppy a home.”

“After the death of our beloved dog Treacle, when we were ready to adopt another dog, we tried local rescues, but there were no young dogs suitable for our family. Our daughter heard about the sad situation in Romania and so we set about looking for reputable rescues there. We came across BMDR and Rona. BMDR seemed very committed and had the welfare of the dogs at their heart and I was reassured by their thorough vetting process for adoption and offer of ongoing support if needed.”

‘We can’t imagine life without Rona now. The early days weren’t always easy. Rona was very nervous and we had to take things at her pace, staying at home and in the garden until she was ready to go out for walks. One of the best things we’ve bought for her is a yellow ‘anxious dog’ harness, which means most people know to give her the space she needs when she’s out and about. We just want to give her the best possible life with us, after such a difficult start in life.

Seven years on Gabrielle is still in touch with the charity and other BMDR adopters, through social media. She says “I’m so pleased to see them celebrate a decade as a registered charity. They’ve done such amazing work to help improve the horrific plight of so many dogs in Romania.”

Rona the rescue dog with her owner Gabrielle McCallion

BMDR rescues abandoned and stray dogs in the Constanta region, Romania. Where possible, the dogs are rehomed across Europe. BMDR also runs ongoing free dog and cat spay/neuter campaigns, working within its local community to educate people about animal welfare.

They also provide a life-long safe haven for dogs who may be disabled or not adoptable, at their two permanent shelters, which house over 300 dogs. To date, Barking Mad Dog Rescue has placed over 3,000 dogs into loving homes.

BMDR Founder, Scotswoman Hilary Anderson said: “I’m thrilled to be celebrating 10 years of our charity! What started as a small rescue, set up in response to the brutal Romanian killing law and the horrendous conditions in many public shelters, we have gone from strength to strength. I’m so proud of the impact we are making in our local community in Romania, and of the difference we have made to the lives of so many dogs, for whom we were their only hope.”

“We simply could not do what we do without supporters like Gabrielle who adopt or foster dogs, which makes space for us to take in the next dog in need. Likewise, we are indebted to our wonderful sponsors and donors, who keep doggy bellies full, vet bills paid and enable our shelters to operate. We cannot thank them enough for helping us to reach our 10th birthday.”

Rona who was rehomed by Barking Mad Dog Rescue