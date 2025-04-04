Yorkshire’s favourite chocolate flavours revealed – and there are a few surprises…

Experts at York’s Chocolate Story, Yorkshire’s most popular chocolate attraction, have revealed the county’s favourite flavours.

The new data revealed by the King’s Square immersive chocolate experience shows that milk chocolate is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular of all its flavours. However, many of the other biggest hits may come as a surprise.

Salted caramel was the second most popular flavour sold in store and online according to 2024 stats, with coffee, plain dark and banoffee rounding off the top five.

Flavours that often aren’t found elsewhere such as honey, lime sea salt and rhubarb were also among the best sellers.

York's Chocolate Story in King's Square

The popularity of salted caramel surged by more than 12 per cent, whereas coffee sales rose by 11 per cent. Milk, the most popular flavour as 2024, was up three per cent.

Yorkshire’s top 20 flavours, according to York’s Chocolate Story:

Milk Salted caramel Coffee (dark) Dark Banoffee White Honey Mint (dark) Lime sea salt Raspberry rose Lemon sherbet Passionfruit and coconut (dark) Orange (dark) Gin and blood orange Orange blossom (dark) Gin and tonic Gin and raspberry Salted caramel (oatmilk) Gin and rhubarb Rhubarb

Around 100,000 guests visited the King’s Square immersive chocolate experience in 2024, many of whom shopped for the variety of flavours on offer at the end of a tour, seasonal experience or masterclass.

York's Chocolate Story chocolate on sale in the shop

Guests at York’s Chocolate Story are transported on a journey from chocolate’s origins in the Central American rainforests, through to modern brands via the stories of the city’s founding families who invented famous treats we still enjoy today – such as Rowntree’s, Terry’s and Craven’s.

This Easter, the city centre attraction is hosting its Classic Guided Tours as well as a combined Guided Tour & Mini Easter Egg Truffle Rolling offer, where guests can enjoy a hands-on truffle rolling experience at the culmination of the visit.

Alternatively, the interactive Easter Chocolate-Making Masterclass gets guests’ creative juices flowing as expert chocolatiers guide an indulgent experience through the art of chocolate-making to craft delicious treats to take away.