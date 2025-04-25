YORKSorkshire nurse sets her sights on business success

A children’s nurse from South Yorkshire is “over the moon” after being selected to join an exclusive coaching programme with leading business expert Sara Davies MBE.

Doncaster-based Becky Rider, 39, was handpicked from thousands of Avon Sales Leaders last month to join the ‘Queen of Crafting’ on her new mentoring scheme for the beauty brand.

Over six months, Becky will attend live masterclasses to learn from Sara’s expertise in building successful businesses and receive personalised advice and guidance on her own Avon business. She joins 140 other Leaders selected from a strict criteria to take part in the programme.

Becky has been a Sales Leader for five years and earns £700 a month through her independent Avon business, which she works around her job as a Paediatric Nurse at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

She said: “I was absolutely thrilled to be accepted on to Sara’s Elite Leadership Programme and I feel truly honoured to be part of such an inspiring group of Leaders.

“With a full-time job it’s sometimes challenging to work on my business but Sara’s advice has helped me to work smarter not harder, and I am learning about growth mindset and being an authentic leader.

“This programme provides an incredible opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business. I’ve already gained so much knowledge in such a short time. My figures and team are growing, as well as my confidence, and I can’t wait to take my business to the next level.”

Sara said: “I’m delighted to be continuing in my role as Avon’s Chief Inspiration Officer for a second year to extend my support to Avon Sales Leaders.

Becky Rider was handpicked to join Avon's Elite Leadership programme hosted by businesswoman and Avon's Chief Inspiration Officer Sara Davies MBE.

“The Elite Leadership Programme is for the best of the best; these incredible Leaders have already built successful small businesses and I’m excited to help them discover their power and potential as entrepreneurs.