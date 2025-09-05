Young Carers take flight and find connection in Family Action’s Summer of Support

Young carers and their families from Leeds and Rotherham have enjoyed a summer filled with adventure, creativity, and recognition, thanks to Family Action’s Summer Fund. Designed to support families facing financial hardship, health challenges, or caring responsibilities, the initiative has brought communities together for enriching experiences that reduce isolation and celebrate the vital role young carers play.

In July, families gathered in a vibrant outdoor setting to take part in bushcraft and den-building activities. While young carers explored nature and built resilience, their parents engaged in accessible creative workshops offering therapeutic value and a chance to connect. The event provided a rare opportunity for families to relax, recharge, and reflect on the unique challenges they face.

Young carers shared their thoughts on the experience:

“It’s been the best day ever and having my mum being able to be part of the day too felt really special as it's not something we would usually do as a family.”

Leeds Young Carers at Sherburn Aero Club

“Meeting other young carers has made me realise I am not the only one and I have never met such a welcoming group of people”

Councillor Fiona Hayden, Executive Member for Children and Families in Leeds, attended the event to show her support and meet with families, organisers, and young carers.

Sophie Parker, Service Manager for Family Action Leeds and Rotherham, said: “This summer has been about giving young carers and their families the space to breathe, connect, and be celebrated. The outdoor activities and creative workshops have not only brought joy but have helped build resilience and community. We’re proud to stand beside these incredible young people and their families, and grateful to everyone who made these days possible.”

On Wednesday 20th August, young carers from Leeds and Rotherham experienced the thrill of flying in a helicopter at Sherburn Aero Club, many for the very first time. The event was part of a national initiative by the Honourable Company of Air Pilots (HCAP), which has now flown over 100 young carers across the UK.

Leeds Young Carers and MP Tom Gordon

Alasdair Beaton of HCAP shared: “The Air Pilots' organisation simply wishes to share the fun of flying amongst our most deserving young citizens. In sponsoring our Youth in Aviation flying scheme, we recognise the role that young carers play in family support, often unknown and unrecognised. We hope this experience helps raise their profile nationally and gives them a joyful break from their responsibilities.”

Dave Salt, Airfield Line Supervisor, added: “Seeing the smiles on the kids' faces and the enthusiasm they brought was truly rewarding. It was an honour to help get everyone up in the air.”

From forest floors to the skies above Yorkshire, Family Action’s summer programme has created unforgettable memories and meaningful moments for young carers and their families, reminding them that they are seen, valued, and supported.

The summer of support concluded on August 27 with a visit to Lineham Farm, where young carers took part in outdoor activities organised by Family Action Leeds Young Carers Support Service. Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon joined the event, meeting with young carers and learning more about their experiences.

Commenting, Tom said: “Young carers shoulder responsibilities that would challenge many adults, yet too often their efforts go unseen. They deserve proper support to take a break and enjoy simply being young.

Joining Family Action Leeds Young Carers Support Service for a day and seeing the difference it makes was hugely encouraging.”