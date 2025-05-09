Children, young people, and the local community are gathering to celebrate the grand opening of the new Adventures community hub today (26 May 2025). Back in 2023, Sharrow Community Forum was awarded a Youth Investment Fund grant of over £2.6m to redevelop and expand Highfield Adventure Playground into a leading Youth Hub, to benefit current and future generations of young people.

Press are invited to the grand opening of Adventures, a new community hub, run by Sharrow Community Forum, on Monday 26 May 2025 (13.00-16.00). The community hub will be formally opened by Abtisam Mohamed MP at 14.00. Adventures community hub is based at Highfield Adventure Playground, Crowther Place, Sheffield, S7 1BJ.

To attend please call or email [email protected] 0114 250 8384

Young people are set for new ‘adventures’ at Sharrow Community Forum’s brand-new community hub, funded by the Youth Investment Fund

Unveiling the new £2.6m Adventures community hub designed in collaboration with local young people and principal contractor, Jarvale Construction.

Abtisam Mohamed MP for Sheffield Central will cut the ribbon.

The Adventures community hub will be a beacon of aspiration for Sharrow’s young people.

Sharrow Community Forum’s work is all about making lives better for people in their community, improving opportunities, strengthening community voice, health and well-being, and community development. They had an ambitious plan to give young people the youth space that they deserve, built around their dreams and ideas. Before receiving the funding, the 40-year-old youth space was a cold and inefficient breeze block construction and was not a positive space for young people. Now Sharrow Community Forum’s bold ambition is a reality, they have an inspiring, modern, and inclusive new space that young people and the whole community can enjoy for generations to come.

The Adventures community hub will be declared open when Abtisam Mohamed MP for Sheffield Central cuts the ceremonial ribbon. Children, young people, families, funders and members of the community will join together for an afternoon of celebrations and have the opportunity to explore the exciting new hub.

Abtisam Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central said;

“More than just a space, youth hubs like Adventures at Highfield are a vital ingredient of a community. Children can find safety, build practical and social skills, and forge lifelong relationships. Parents gain invaluable peace of mind, knowing their children are nurtured, safe and secure. And for everyone passing by, Adventures at Highfield stands as a testament to sustainability and a vibrant community spirit. It’s an honour to be part of the opening.”

Jonathan Roberts, Chief Executive Officer for Sharrow Community Forum said;

“It has been a labour of love developing our new ‘Adventures’ hub for and on behalf of the young people of Sharrow and beyond. We are passionate about realising their ideas in a space which promotes creativity, development, inclusion, and ambition, and together we have delivered a fabulous new space where young people can thrive and have so many new adventures. The impact of this building will be felt across generations for years to come and provide a beacon of hope for people in the area. We wanted to create a space made for and by young people, and a space that everyone can be proud of. Investing in young people in this way has raised aspiration and given them a space they want to be in which is safe and meets their needs.”

Young people, supported by Sharrow Community Forum, played a key role in developing this exciting new project by working with architects and designers to reflect their needs and aspirations for the space. Young people not only played a key role in the space’s look and feel; they were also instrumental in securing the Youth Investment Fund grant. The new youth hub is aptly named ‘Adventures’, chosen by children and young people as a symbol of what they can expect there. Young people’s voices will be at the heart of the new space. Sharrow Community Forum is passionate about empowering local young people to explore youth voice as a catalyst for change. They offer progression routes for young people into youth trustee positions and building on the work of Sharrow Youth Forum.

A local young person said;

“We were asked what we wanted in the new centre we said stuff like a chill-out sensory room, a dance studio and bigger toilets. They have said we will get that in the new building, so I feel very excited about moving back down and having more space.”

Some of the Adventures hub’s new features and activities include: full solar array, air-source heat pump, super-insulated cladding system, under floor heating, dedicated dance/activity studio, discreet consultations rooms, and training spaces.

David Lunt, Contracts Manager for Jarvale Construction said:

“We are incredibly proud to work on this landmark community project and realise the benefits that it will bring to local young people. As a company rooted in the area it is a great opportunity to showcase how innovative, creative design can have a significant impact.”

The team at Sharrow Community Forum have some bold ambitions for the new community space, including:

Being a focal point for local young people to engage with positive activities.

Providing a single point of access for children, young people, and families to reach community-based support and benefit from referrals to other services

Inspiring the next generation by providing free access to creative and cultural opportunities such as dance, drama, and music.

Improving the health and well-being of children, young people, and families by offering good quality adventurous play opportunities.

The new hub offers the right space to support individuals where it is needed in a confidential and discreet way, and provide affordable spaces for learning, training and development for all. It’s hoped that the hub will act as a catalyst for wider improvements to community safety within the Mount Pleasant Park area.

The Youth Investment Fund programme is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Social Investment Business in partnership with The Key Fund, Resonance, and National Youth Agency.