Young tree planters create new woodland for Northallerton community

A field on the edge of Northallerton is set to become a new community woodland thanks to a tree planting initiative led by the White Rose Forest and supported by local businesses, residents and schoolchildren.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking National Volunteer Week, the planting day brought together staff from the FT Construction Group, pupils from Romanby Primary School, and members of the wider community to create a greener, healthier environment for generations to come.

The new woodland, to be named Thompson Wood, is being developed on land donated by the FT Group – a local construction consortium made up of Walter Thompson, Tom Willoughby, and Langtons, all of which have been part of Northallerton’s business landscape for over a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the event, Vincent Phillips, non-executive chairman of the FT Group, said: “We’re proud to have been part of this town for more than 100 years, and this project is about giving something back. It’s a brilliant team effort and we’re really excited to see this woodland take shape.”

Romanby Primary School pupils plant the new Thompson Wood

The initiative aligns with the FT Group’s carbon reduction strategy as it works to meet net zero targets by 2050.

“As a construction company, we know we generate a lot of carbon through our work,” explained Paul Blades, Group Director.

“This woodland helps us offset some of that and demonstrates our commitment in a way that’s measurable. Plus, it’s going to be a beautiful space for the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The White Rose Forest, the community forest for North and West Yorkshire, has played a key role in funding and guiding the project from its early stages.

Romanby Primary School pupils plant the new Thompson Wood

“This project is really going to bring important benefits for local biodiversity and the community,” said Emma Hosker, White Rose Forest Project Manager.

“We’ve gone through site assessments, consultations with neighbours, and careful planning to make sure this is something everyone can be proud of.”

The site includes a beck and was formerly used for grazing. Once established, Thompson Wood will not only enhance biodiversity but also support flood mitigation and landscape resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are already being explored to include footpaths and picnic areas so that the space can become a fully accessible community asset in the future, once the planting is more established.

Emma Hosker demonstrating tree planting for children from Romanby Primary School

Chelsea Hutchinson from Northallerton Business Improvement District praised the scheme: “We think it's great that businesses like FT Group are investing in our community to give us open spaces to enjoy in the years to come. It would be great if more businesses could do similar initiatives.”

The day also gave local schoolchildren a hands-on experience of environmental volunteering. Pupils from Romanby Primary School helped plant the first trees and were full of enthusiasm for the task.

“It’s really exciting,” said one pupil. “In 20 years, we’ll be able to bring our families here and show them the trees we planted as children. That’s really special.”