Young Yorkshire boys set to star in YouTuber's inspiring new royal video

Two Yorkshire youngsters, Harrison Turner Hazel (13) and Maximillian Cherry (14), are among the featured stars in an exciting new royal-themed video project led by fast-rising YouTuber Lydia Alty.

The video — which will premiere on Lydia’s popular YouTube channel Royal Reporter Lydia on May 21, with a special private screening on May 20 — brings together a group of 13 young royal fans, aged between 8 and 14, to ask Royal Experts their own carefully chosen questions about the British Royal Family.

The project was developed and produced by Lydia Alty, a passionate 20-year-old royal reporter and content creator who has built an impressive platform devoted to educating, inspiring, and celebrating royal history and its present-day relevance.

Known for her articulate, positive and respectful tone, Lydia created this initiative as a way to get the next generation more engaged with the monarchy, offering them a chance to learn and participate in royal discourse in a fun, respectful, and empowering way.

Harrison was in Junior Bake off back in 2023

“This video isn’t just about answering questions — it’s about giving young people a voice, showing that their curiosity matters, and helping them connect with a rich part of British heritage in a meaningful way,” Lydia said of the project.

Among the participants, Harrison Turner Hazel is already a familiar face to many. The talented teen gained national attention for his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent with the singing group Boycanto, and also starred in Junior Bake Off. Represented by Articulate Agency, Harrison is deeply involved in the arts and continues to make his mark as a young performer and presenter with a passion for storytelling.

Meanwhile, Maximillian Cherry, represented by Mark Jermin Management, is an award-winning child actor best known for his powerful lead role in the short film Buoy. His performance in the film garnered high praise, establishing him as a young actor with immense potential and emotional range.

Both boys bring charm, intelligence, and genuine interest in the Royal Family to the project. As part of the video, they, along with the other children, will pose questions to Royal Experts who have either reported on or worked closely with members of the Royal Family. These questions reflect a broad range of curiosity — from royal traditions and roles to historical milestones and personal reflections on life inside The Firm.

Maximillian featured in this short film according to reports