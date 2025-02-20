Ziggy the Therapy Dog brings joy to residents at care home in Thirsk

Residents at Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk were recently visited by Ziggy, a dedicated therapy dog, marking his first visit to the home.

Ziggy, known for his gentle nature and ability to bring comfort, spent the day with residents, offering companionship and spreading joy.

With a wagging tail and friendly demeanour, the therapy dog’s visit provided therapeutic benefits, including stress relief and emotional support, which are often invaluable for residents, particularly those living with dementia.

"We were so excited to welcome Ziggy to Hambleton Grange," said Sandra Anderson, Home Manager at Hambleton Grange.

Sylvia Palfrey with Ziggy

"The residents absolutely loved their time with him, and it was wonderful to see so many smiles throughout the day. Therapy animals have such a positive impact on our residents’ emotional and physical health, and we’re grateful to have had the opportunity to experience this special visit."

This first visit marks the beginning of an ongoing relationship between Hambleton Grange and therapy animal services, with plans for future visits to continue enhancing the emotional and psychological health of residents.

