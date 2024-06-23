9 of the best pictures from this weekend's Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally

The event was a fun-filled day in stunning weather, with steam engines, tractors, car and stationary engines, as well as a number of displays from professional drivers and riders.

Among the things on show was also tractor pulling, fairground rides, food stalls and a beer tent.

The Yorkshire Post’s photographer Simon Hulme went along to catch all the action on display.

These are the best pictures from his trip to Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally. Take a look below.

1 . Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally. Emley, Wakefield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

