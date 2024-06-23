9 of the best pictures from this weekend's Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 10:10 BST
This weekend’s lovely weather was much-needed for us all – but was also a great boon for the organisers of the Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally.

The event was a fun-filled day in stunning weather, with steam engines, tractors, car and stationary engines, as well as a number of displays from professional drivers and riders.

Among the things on show was also tractor pulling, fairground rides, food stalls and a beer tent.

The Yorkshire Post’s photographer Simon Hulme went along to catch all the action on display.

These are the best pictures from his trip to Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally. Take a look below.

Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally. Emley, Wakefield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

1. Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally

Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally. Emley, Wakefield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

