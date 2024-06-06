A farmer's painful experience watching a much-loved animal get ill - Jo Thorp

Freshly clipped sheep graze the meadows whilst the ones that have kept us so busy for the last three months are now back up on the tops with their young in tow.

The show sheep are also free of their winter woollies and halter training or at least Zwartble taming and coaxing has begun in earnest.

In amongst the slightly hesitant joy we’ve been feeling thanks to the better weather and the end of lambing time, we’ve unfortunately suffered a rather shocking blow, or at least one of our Welsh ponies has.

Our usually “full of the joys of spring” Dotti, was looking decidedly down last week so we brought her in for closer observation. By the following morning she’d gone down hill significantly and the vet was called.

Our ponies and our dogs, have an uncanny ability to time their injuries to weekends, or better still, bank holiday weekends, but we couldn’t wait and the emergency vet was called.

The first diagnosis was of a possible neck injury, perhaps a fracture or torn ligament but as her temperature was dangerously high and her demeanour deteriorating, a second vet was called out the following day.

Whilst the vet was going through various possibilities, a loud voice in the background uttered the words “snake bite”.

I turned and saw Paul, lurking in the doorway of the barn, telling me and our now bemused vet, that Dotti had likely been bitten by a grass adder.

It wasn’t a huge surprise to me, we’ve had a fair few sheep and a couple of cows bitten over the years and it’s never very pretty.

However, none of the ponies have ever suffered a snake bite. As the days went by, Paul’s conviction grew and despite several tests, no other possibilities were discussed.

Her temperature remained at a worrying high as huge swellings started to cover her body, including her face and nostrils.

Her appetite vanished and she seemed completely unable to move. Her lips also began to double in size making it virtually impossible to get medication in her.

We resorted to mixing her painkillers, antibiotics and antihistamines into a paste which we then had to syringe into her. This task was assigned to Paul whilst I hung on to her lead rope and did my best to reassure her.

Her weight loss has been dramatic but it’s her complete lack of interest in everything that has been so difficult to witness.

It astounds me that livestock has the ability to throw all sorts at you and just when you think you’ve seen it all, something new comes along to challenge you. Dotti’s suffering has put a huge strain on us.