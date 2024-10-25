Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the very least, the test is always an inconvenience. If your cows are indoors where you have safe handling systems in place then aside from the cost and the time consuming procedure, it’s all relatively straightforward with just the wait for the results leaving you constantly on edge. However, if your cows are still outside, things can become a whole lot more difficult. Last year’s test was one we never want to repeat as it resulted in Paul casually removing his middle finger between a gate and some bailer band. Shona, our vet was on hand for a quick clean and patch up before we rushed him off to A&E.

This was followed by him spending time in Bradford Royal Infirmary a five hour long operation and a lengthy recovery. It was touch and go for a while, but his finger eventually decided it was happy to stay reattached to his hand and all was well. Despite it resembling a giant gnarled Cumberland sausage and having very limited sensation he has resisted the urge to “chop this useless damn thing off” and is forever grateful to the surgeon who painstakingly removed years of ingrained cow muck and grime before sewing it back in place. On this occasion there was no repeat performance, no trips to Bradford with packets of Cadbury’s chocolate fingers to cheer him up, just the overwhelming sigh of relief following an “all clear”. The cows were returned to their fields and all was well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our house is now hidden under a large white tent leaving us cocooned inside, oblivious to the endless stream of vehicles tearing past. The sound from outside is muffled, the muddy fields and heavily laden grey skies all hidden from view until we step outside and realise it’s all still there! The last couple of weeks have been very quiet without the little guy; our house, fast resembling a building site is no place for someone who now has to plough through mountains of homework in the evening and needs a good night’s sleep before catching an early bus to school. He spends the week at my Mother’s and comes home at the weekend to see his menagerie of animals.

A cow being tested for TB.