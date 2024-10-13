Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Country Land and Business Association director Harriet Ranson said the “not for EU” labelling concept had always been “a nonsense”, others have gone further and criticised the government for not dropping the plans earlier, given the legislation was also to apply to UK goods remaining in the domestic market.

The proposals aimed to guarantee meat and dairy products sold in Northern Ireland do not cross into the EU at its Republic of Ireland border.

The previous Tory government maintained the measures were essential to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market. It’s difficult to see why any length of hiatus could lead to the post-Brexit measure becoming acceptable for farmers and food producers in Yorkshire.

The labelling on Asda produce says Not for EU on the second line of the label. Photo: BBC

Changing labelling would prove confusing and costly both for suppliers and consumers, the latter being the last pressure needed after a particularly financially challenging few years. Industry leaders have likened the move to using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

Nevertheless, the labelling move could rear up again if the government is unable to negotiate an alternative solution with the EU. Labour has not given any indication as to what, if any, proposals they have to resolve the issue. Keir Starmer faces the prospect of pro-Brexit campaigners’ criticism at any prospect of the weakening of the Brexit deal, while those who wish the referendum had gone the other way will want to see a restoration of a closer relationship.

The Prime Minister has placed attracting business and investment into the country at the core of his strategy, with many entrepreneurs pushing for a relaxation of post-Brexit trade barriers.

So it’s vital that the farming and food production sectors continue lobbying to underline the potential impact.

The agricultural and food production industries have had to contend with poor communications over national policies in recent years, which has been very unwelcome. The sooner there can be some certainty the better.

At the same time, as labelling remains in the spotlight, the government should grasp the nettle and do something that will be of benefit to farmers and food producers.