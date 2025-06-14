A very wet horse show left my son disappointed but still smiling - Jill Thorp
With a very wet day forecast, there was no shearing to be done at home, so Paul was able to join us much to John-William’s delight.
Despite arriving under bright skies, the forecast was true to its word and by the time the little guy was suited and booted, the heavens had opened.
The poor chap entered the ring just as an almighty clap of thunder sounded from above followed by a deluge of torrential rain.
To my dismay there was no pause in the class, he was told to continue in what can only be described as atrocious conditions.
I caught glimpses of him through the wall of rain whilst trying to ignore the loud grumblings from the thunder clouds above and the wet soaking through my clothes.
Paul turned to me and shouted “I think he’s clear so far” as the pair approached the last fence. He had indeed pulled off an amazing round but I’d watched a few come to grief at the last, a double of fences with a huge water tray in front of the first part of the combination.
The rain was coming down with such force, it was bouncing up out of the tray which alas proved too much for my boys.
Despite being urged on, I could see Bronze’s eyes were out like organ stops, fixated on the crazy water feature he was expected to jump.
He put the brakes on at the very last second but the little guy was already committed and went without him.
My heart sank as I saw him sail through the air before landing flat on his back, arms and legs akimbo in the bottom of the water tray.
He was, however, up on his feet before I’d made it across the ring, still smiling but bitterly disappointed.
He squelched out of the ring with a very sorry looking pony following behind.
The day was cut short for Paul after a phone call from Highways notifying him that we had sheep out on the motorway and he promptly left in a mood about as grim as the weather.
The ongoing Highways fence saga is now having a very serious effect on not only our farming methods but also Paul’s mental health.
For the past five years we have repeatedly been fobbed off by Highways England over the condition of the fence, which I will point out is their property and their responsibility.
Small sections have been replaced over the last few years, but unfortunately both the height and quality is significantly reduced.
The lay of the land has not been followed and adult sheep can happily walk straight under it. Upright posts have been left out in long stretches whilst huge sections of the original fence are flattened.
We can no longer use all of our land as there are now so many places that aren’t stock proof.
We are long since past the gentle reminder stages to Highways of their responsibility to maintain motorway fences and are left seeking legal advice thanks to their appalling behaviour and lack of accountability.
