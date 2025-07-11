A week of traffic armageddon on the farm on the M62 - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The narrow lane at the end of our drive quickly became completely gridlocked with endless horns blasting and expletives being yelled.

I sat it out until eventually all went quiet and the road was quite suddenly devoid of any traffic.

Those blindly following their Satnavs, including a couple of coaches and several HGV wagons, were still slowly reversing back along the narrow, twisty lanes when I eventually decided to make a break for it.

The infamous Stott Hall Farm nicknamed The Little House on the Prarie

It became clear that the road had been closed, the police realising that a country lane with very few passing places could not carry the load of a major motorway and swiftly blocked it off at both ends.

As I drove up towards the main road, the utter chaos became apparent with gridlocked vehicles in all directions.

It took me a while, but eventually I got to where I was going and left the swarms of motorway users to it.

Heading south to compete in another Horse of the Year show qualifier right before the Great Yorkshire was perhaps not my brightest idea, but we did it anyway.

The journey to achieve the golden ticket to the greatest horse show on earth is fraught with nerves and desperation to be the one that gets called forward on the day.

The little guy, for all his bravado, suffers terribly with anxiety and self-doubt.

As we walked another challenging course amongst a sea of determined faces, I could see the nerves setting in.

It’s difficult watching all your friends getting their ticket, and I was beginning to wonder if all this driving and training was actually worth it.

However, he pulled off yet another foot-perfect round, a great, beaming smile spreading across his face as he came out of the ring.

He took Bronze’s saddle off so the judge could access his conformation, and that was that. He could do no more.

After more than thirty children had done their bit, they all filed back into the ring to be awarded their places. Starting from the tenth, the steward announced in reverse order.

By the time he’d got to third place, I was starting to doubt the little guy was going to be placed. The next minute, however, slowed down for me, and everything became a blur.

I heard a familiar number being called into the top slot, but I couldn’t quite process what was happening.

I heard the shrieks and cheering as people rushed over to congratulate me, and somewhere in amongst the noise and my shock, I saw a little face on his beautiful Welsh pony step forward, alight with joy and a first-place red rosette held aloft for all to see.