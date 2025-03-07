'Absolutely disgraceful' - Boss of Ripon Farm Services slams Government attitude towards farmers

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Simpson, who this week marked a year as chief executive of Ripon Farm Services, said despite having sent a detailed letter in support of the the region’s farming communities and on behalf of the wider rural economy to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer four months ago, he had not received any reply.

Mr Simpson said: “Call me old-fashioned, if someone takes the time to write one a letter, surely common courtesy dictates some kind of response? Further proof and a small example of how little this Government cares about the rural community.

"As if we did not know already, we should now be in no doubt that Labour’s lack of knowledge about, or interest in, farming and food security in the UK is plain for all to see. Absolutely disgraceful.”

Farmers protest in Whitehall for a fourth time over the changes to inheritance tax.

The 1,300-word letter, part of which is reproduced in today’s Country Post Opinion, highlights how following the Budget on October 30, that along with the family farmers, companies supplying the agricultural sector are under “extreme economic pressure” due to tax changes.

He wrote: “Your changes will have a devastating effect on the rural economy. As I write this, I know of two suicides involving business leaders in the farm machinery industry which have happened in the last four months.

“The fallout from the Budget has been spectacular, as you will be only too aware, and I sincerely hope you will rethink these catastrophic measures. Otherwise, the future of rural England, the backbone of the UK’s economy, is in peril.”

He also urged the Government to take heed of a landmark report by The Rural Coalition which revealed the rural economy could generate billions of pounds annually in additional tax revenues.

Richard Simpson, chief executive of Ripon Farm Services.

He wrote: “The Treasury stands to gain substantially from an invigorated rural economy, making this an opportunity too significant to ignore. Given your oft-quoted commitment to growth, it would be a gross dereliction of duty if this report was ignored.

“For us at Ripon Farm Services, we will not only be dealing with the fall-out from the wilful dismantling of the farming industry in the north of England, we will also be having to pay the stifling increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions.”

Mr Simpson’s frustration over the lack of response from Labour’s leaders were revealed as thousands of farmers, including a number from Yorkshire, marched in central London earlier this week for the fourth time in the four months since the Autumn Budget.

Country Land and Business Association president Victoria Vyvyan, who spoke at the rally, said “the entire industry will not give up, and we want answers” over the Government’s farm inheritance tax policy.

She said: "“We are at a weaker place at the moment but we’re needed and our food is needed and we’re going to make this happen.

"Why will the chancellor not meet us? Why won’t the Treasury consider the 'clawback' alternative that has the tax take, solves the problems and which has industry support?"