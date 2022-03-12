Countryfile star Adam Henson first 'celebrity' farmer on the new Great Yorkshire Show stage

The new stage at the Great Yorkshire Show will feature farming personalities

The new GYS Stage, hosted by presenter Christine Talbot, will see two interviews with farming stars each day of the four-day show with the first big name announced as Countryfile’s Adam Henson.

Show director Charles Mills said the GYS Stage would provide the opportunity to promote and celebrate the farming and agricultural industry in an a way that was accessible to everyone.

“We are thrilled to have Adam Henson with us for the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show,” Charles said.

“Adam is hugely respected within the industry and we look forward to hearing from him.”

The farming stars will be interviewed by former ITV Calendar presenter, Christine, who said she is “absolutely thrilled” to be hosting the brand new element of the show.

“It will be a privilege to chat to the famous faces of the farming world, find out more about them and ask them the questions that our audience want to know.

“There’s a fantastic line-up and I hope it will be an important part of the whole experience for the Yorkshire Show visitors.”

The full programme of well-known farming personalities will be announced over the coming weeks but the first guest, presenter and rare breed advocate, Adam, said he is really looking forward to being part of the show.

“The Great Yorkshire has a reputation as one of the best agricultural shows in the country,” he said.

“It’s not only a showcase for farmers to exhibit some of the finest livestock in the country but also a great day out for those who want to learn about and enjoy everything rural.

“I visited many years ago and I’m really looking forward to my day at the show this year.”

The new GYS Stage is supported by brewery chain Daniel Thwaites, owners of the Lister Arms in Malham, which was named Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub in 2019.

Nikki Dixon from Daniel Thwaites said the company was excited to be part of The Great Yorkshire Show.

Adam will be on stage the first day of the show, which takes place from Tuesday, July 12 to Friday, July 15.

This year will be the second time the event has run over four days following a change last year due to Covid-19 regulations. The cap on visitor numbers will also stay in place.

Announcing the decision to keep the new format, Charles said it was felt that putting a cap of around 35,000 per day on the number of visitors would make it a “more enjoyable experience”.

Nigel Pulling, chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, which organises the Great Yorkshire Show, said the pandemic had forced the team to change the way things were done at the show.

“This pressed a reset button on our whole operations and some of these changes were so successful, they are here to stay.”

Alongside the new elements will be the show favourites including some of the best livestock in the country which will be attracting more international interest this year and some brand new showjumping classes which will feature in the TopSpec White Rose ring for the first time.